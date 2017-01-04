Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers Rerun : PDP approaches tribunal to challenge APC’s victory

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

pdp-vs-apc

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it has filed petition to challenge the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the December 10 rerun Legislative election in some parts of Rivers State. Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Wonosike disclosed this when he led members of his committee on a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

