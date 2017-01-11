Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers rerun: PDP dares IGP to release report on murder of DSP

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

acting-inspector-general-of-police-ibrahim-idris

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to make public details of Police investigations on the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of two policemen last month. A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali and his orderly were killed in Uju community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rivers rerun: PDP dares IGP to release report on murder of DSP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.