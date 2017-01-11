Rivers rerun: PDP dares IGP to release report on murder of DSP
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, to make public details of Police investigations on the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of two policemen last month. A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali and his orderly were killed in Uju community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni […]
