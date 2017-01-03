Rivers rerun: PDP to contest Magnus Abe’s win

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, says it has headed to the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Magnus Abe as the winner of the just concluded re-run election in the Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

A statement by the State Chairman of PDP, Felix Obuah, said, the declaration of Abe as winner in the election was a grave error as available records showed that the military, SARS personnel and other security agencies massively rigged the election in the Senatorial District on December 10, 2016, in favour of Mr Abe.

He vowed that the Party would not rest until the alleged injustice against the people of the Senatorial District is addressed.

However, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State says, it was a nice thing for PDP to go to court, adding that the move is part of the electoral process.

Spokesman of APC, Chris Finebone, said, it was not necessary making noise about heading to court, as going to tribunal is a normal thing after every election and must not become an issue to argue about. He, however, hoped that Abe’s election would be upheld.

The PDP Chairman, however, expressed optimism that the Party would have the last laugh at the tribunal, alleging that Abe was smuggled into the Senate with the connivance of INEC, SARS, Army and the Police, assuring that his tenure in the Senate would be short-lived.

He called on the people of the senatorial district, especially Mr Olaka Nwogu, who contested the election with Abe to remain calm and hopeful, adding that anything taken through the back door would not stand.

The PDP Chairman alleged further that “Magnus Abe has in the past weeks been concocting results in his private residence, just to ensure that they tally with figures manufactured for him by INEC”.

“These were some of the measures being taken by Abe in anticipation of his fraudulent declaration by the INEC being challenged by the PDP”. He added.

Obuah also facilitated with the Ogoni people on the 2017 Great Ogoni Day celebration, wishing them a very successful Ogoni Day Celebration.

