Rivers Rerun: Police Arrests 6 of Its Officers attached to Gov. Wike for “Professional Misconduct”

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested six policemen for professional misconduct during the parliamentary re-run elections in Rivers on December 10. The suspects are: Ex-Insp. Eyong Victor, Ex-Sgt. Peter Ekpo, Ex-Sgt. Ogun I. Goodluck, Ex-Sgt. Orji Nwoke, Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and Ex-Sgt. Tanko Akor. The Force spokesman, DCP Don Awunah, disclosed this while presenting the suspects […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

