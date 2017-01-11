Rivers Rerun: We have evidence to prove panel is biased – Wike
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has taken a swipe at the Nigeria Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun, stating that the panel was out to witch-hunt people. Recall that the police had set up an investigative panel to look into the outbreak of violence in the just concluded rerun elections in […]
Rivers Rerun: We have evidence to prove panel is biased – Wike
