Rivers Rerun: We have evidence to prove panel is biased – Wike

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has taken a swipe at the Nigeria Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun, stating that the panel was out to witch-hunt people. Recall that the police had set up an investigative panel to look into the outbreak of violence in the just concluded rerun elections in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

