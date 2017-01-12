Rivers United FC NPFL club get N10M from shirt sponsors, Eunisell – Pulse Nigeria
Rivers United FC NPFL club get N10M from shirt sponsors, Eunisell
Eunisell have rewarded Rivers United FC with N10m for their impressive second place finish in the NPFL 2016 season. Published: 1 minute ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Rivers United FC and Eunisell play Rivers United FC have unveiled their jersey ahead …
Eunisell, Rivers United Happy With Shirt Sponsorship Deal Renewal; Sponsor Donates N10m
