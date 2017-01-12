Rivers United FC: NPFL club get N10M from shirt sponsors, Eunisell

Eunisell have rewarded Rivers United FC with N10m for their impressive second place finish in the NPFL 2016 season.

Rivers United FC and the Oil and Gas company have an existing contract for a shirt deal.

The Port Harcourt-based side had an amazing campaign in the NPFL finished second only behind winners Enugu Rangers.

For that feat, their shirt sponsors Eunisell have rewarded them with N10m which was presented to the club during the Rivers United new jersey unveiling ceremony in Lagos on Thursday, January 12.

"We commend Eunisell for this noble venture.We are proud of them and it is a gesture that will spur us to do well in the upcoming season," General Manager of Rivers United FC Okey Kpalukwu told Complete Sports.

"Our target is to make sure we win the league next season and do well on the continent in order to make Eunisell proud.”

Rivers United FC go into the 2017 NPFL season in high spirit after winning the 2016 Super 4.

Rivers United will host Elkanemi Warriors in the opening fixture of the 2016/2017 season .

