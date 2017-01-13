Rivers Utd renew Eunisell jersey sponsorship deal – The Nation Newspaper
Rivers Utd renew Eunisell jersey sponsorship deal
Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United have renewed their shirt sponsorship deal with Oil Servicing firm, Eunisell. The official unveiling ceremony of the club's jerseys for the 2016/17 season was held in Lagos yesterday with the …
