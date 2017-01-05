Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
Daily Mail
Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he inspired Leicester City to the English Premier League title last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious …
2016 Glo CAF Awards Algeria's Mahrez tipped for top Africa award
Leicester's Riyad Mahrez named 2016 African player of the year
BREAKING: Riyad Mahrez crowned 2016 CAF African Footballer of the Year
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG