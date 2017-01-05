Pages Navigation Menu

Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year – Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he inspired Leicester City to the English Premier League title last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious …
2016 Glo CAF Awards Algeria's Mahrez tipped for top Africa awardPulse Nigeria
Leicester's Riyad Mahrez named 2016 African player of the yearThe Guardian
BREAKING: Riyad Mahrez crowned 2016 CAF African Footballer of the YearNAIJ.COM
SkySports –The Nation Newspaper –TheCable –SBS – The World Game
all 46 news articles »

