Riyad Mahrez Named Africa’s Best Player
Leicester City’s Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez on Thursday won the 2016 Glo-CAF African Player of the Year award at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 award winner made the final three-man shortlist alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane for the…
The post Riyad Mahrez Named Africa’s Best Player appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG