Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Riyad Mahrez Named Africa’s Best Player

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Leicester City’s Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez on Thursday won the 2016 Glo-CAF African Player of the Year award at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 award winner made the final three-man shortlist alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool’s Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane for the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Riyad Mahrez Named Africa’s Best Player appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.