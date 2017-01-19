RMB Interventions paving way for reforms – BusinessDay
RMB Interventions paving way for reforms
Recently, Chinese renminbi has depreciated substantially. In the short-term, interventions will prevail; in the longer-term, the currency will stabilize. In the past quarter, Chinese renminbi (RMB) decreased by 4%, which is significantly faster than …
