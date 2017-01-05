Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RMD, Mimi Fawaz to host GLO CAF Awards

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and media personality Mimi Fawaz have been confirmed as the official comperes of tonight’s 2016 Glo-Caf Awards.   The pair will take to the stage in Abuja, Nigeria as the winner of CAF’s African Footballer of the Year Awards will be announced. Sadio Mané, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post RMD, Mimi Fawaz to host GLO CAF Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.