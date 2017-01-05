RMD, Mimi Fawaz to host GLO CAF Awards
Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and media personality Mimi Fawaz have been confirmed as the official comperes of tonight’s 2016 Glo-Caf Awards. The pair will take to the stage in Abuja, Nigeria as the winner of CAF’s African Footballer of the Year Awards will be announced. Sadio Mané, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are …
