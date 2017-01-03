RMD, Mimi Fawaz to host Glo Caf Awards – Vanguard
RMD, Mimi Fawaz to host Glo Caf Awards
Sports journalist, premium show host and presenter of Sports 360 on Vox Africa, Mimi Fawaz and Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) have been confirmed as the official comperes of the 2016 Glo-Caf Awards. A graduate of City University of …
