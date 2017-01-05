RMD to host Caf awards – GhanaWeb

Pages Navigation Menu

RMD to host Caf awards

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


RMD to host Caf awards
Ace Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and sports journalist and presenter of Sports Activities 360 on Vox Africa Mimi Fawaz have been confirmed hosts of the 2016 Glo Caf Awards. RMD was the Commissioner for Tradition and Tourism in Delta …

