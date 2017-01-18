Road Traffic Officials and Transport Workers Clash in Kano

Sporadic gunshots rocked Kano city centre after officials of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed under Ado Bayero bridge, Zaria Road. According to Vanguard, a source said that KAROTA officials tried to evict an illegal motor park under the flyover adding that “the plan eviction met […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

