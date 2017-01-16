Robber Disguises As Bank Cashier, Robs Customers in Lagos

MyNaijaInfo.com

Man Steals Over N600k Disguised as Bank Cashier. A Robber has made away with over N600,000 belonging to Bank Customers in the Apapa-Warehouse Branch of Diamond Bank in Lagos State after disguising as a Bank Staff. See full Story below: As shared by Facebook User, Nnamdi Ikeh-Akabogu: INTELLIGENT ROBBERY, WITHIN BANKING HALLS: “I have a neighbour who sells foodstuffs. She travelled for the new year so so instructed a relation to pay in the money(130,000) into her Diamond Bank Account… She was in the Banking Hall, Warehouse Branch, Apapa, with the money in her bag. While filling her teller, someone asked her if she was paying in & at which she said yes. She later joined the long pay-in queue. After a moment, and with d queue practically not moving, a young man, dressed in corporate suit (all thought was the Bank’s cashier) came close to her and in a low voice asked for people who were paying above 100,000. About five people stepped out and he asked them to follow him a few meters away from the queue. They all thought he was the Bank’s staff, out to offer help. He collected all their money, the completed tellers and […]

