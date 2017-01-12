Robert De Niro Wrote This Letter To Meryl Streep Following Trump’s Takedown

Meryl versus Donald was probably the story of this year’s Golden Globes, so if you somehow managed to miss her speech then you can play catch up HERE.

Then there’s Robert de Niro versus Donald, a story that blew up in October of last year when de Niro said he would like to punch Trump in the face.

Go on, give that a watch HERE too.

All of this has come full circle now, meaning we are left with a letter from De Niro to Streep.

PEOPLE have the exclusive:

Meryl – What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough. You, with your elegance and intelligence, have a powerful voice – one that inspires others to speak up as they should so their voices will be heard too. It is so important that we ALL speak up. We love you. Bob

No, you don’t get to call him Bob.

Can we just settle this once and for all and organise for a de Niro – Trump boxing match?

[source:people]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

