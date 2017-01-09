Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Roberto Firminho’s Home Burgled

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino had his house burgled on December 22, it has been reported. The house of Firmino, 25, was broken into by thieves last month by a gang of men who stole jewelry, clothes and watches. Firmino, his wife and his two children were out at the time and have since relocated to live …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Roberto Firminho’s Home Burgled appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.