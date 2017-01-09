Roberto Firminho’s Home Burgled
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino had his house burgled on December 22, it has been reported. The house of Firmino, 25, was broken into by thieves last month by a gang of men who stole jewelry, clothes and watches. Firmino, his wife and his two children were out at the time and have since relocated to live …
