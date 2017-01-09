Roberto Firminho’s Home Burgled

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino had his house burgled on December 22, it has been reported. The house of Firmino, 25, was broken into by thieves last month by a gang of men who stole jewelry, clothes and watches. Firmino, his wife and his two children were out at the time and have since relocated to live …

The post Roberto Firminho’s Home Burgled appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

