Rochas Okorocha splashes N1m on pure water seller & girl (photos)

The maiden edition of “Starting The Year With Jesus”, a brain child of Imo state First Lady, Nneoma Nkechinyere Rochas Okorocha held at Hero’s Square, Owerri, last Thursday January 5.

The event is an all night praise, prayer, worship & songs ministrations.

While rendering closing remarks, Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha decided to dance with the “least” of them who gathered to listen to him.

Little did one know that God designed the program to change the destiny of families:

1. Chijioke, a male child of 17yrs old, a pure water seller whose father is a loader at motor park.

2. Precious Nwaogu, a female whose parents are jobless.

These two were invited by the Governor to dance with him and behold their lives were change soon.

“It is time to appreciate my dance partners.So what can I do for you..”? Okorocha inquires.

Noticing they were overwhelmed he said:

“This morning, I feel it in my heart to change your lives just as I will be doing for all IMOLITES from now on. So to each of you I present five hundred thousand naira cash making it one million naira, your lives can never be the same again, congratulations.”

