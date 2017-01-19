Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Roger Ver Suspended From Reddit After Doxing Theymos

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The Reddit world is always filled with some interesting developments. According to a recent post, Roger Ver has been suspended from Reddit. The reason for this activity remains a bit of a mystery, even though speculation is running rampant. The ongoing fight” between Bitcoin users on Reddit has taken another turn for the worse. It … Continue reading Roger Ver Suspended From Reddit After Doxing Theymos

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Roger Ver Suspended From Reddit After Doxing Theymos appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.