Rohr ‘begs’ Mikel over China move

SUPER Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr has confessed that he would prefer to have Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel to stay in Europe than agree to the lucrative offers coming his way from China. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the FrancoGerman tactician said he is majorly keen at seeing Mikel playing week in -week out and […]

The post Rohr ‘begs’ Mikel over China move appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

