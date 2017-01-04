Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rohr ‘begs’ Mikel over China move

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SUPER Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr has confessed that he would prefer to have Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel to stay in Europe than agree to the lucrative offers coming his way from China. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the FrancoGerman tactician said he is majorly keen at seeing Mikel playing week in -week out and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rohr ‘begs’ Mikel over China move appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.