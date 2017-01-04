Rohr ‘begs’ Mikel over China move
SUPER Eagles Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr has confessed that he would prefer to have Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel to stay in Europe than agree to the lucrative offers coming his way from China. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, the FrancoGerman tactician said he is majorly keen at seeing Mikel playing week in -week out and […]
The post Rohr ‘begs’ Mikel over China move appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG