Rohr: Door not closed on home-based players

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said he hasn’t shut the door on Nigerian players in the local league as he continues to scout for talents for the national team.

In all his matches so far, Rohr who is chasing a 2018 World Cup ticket with the Super Eagles have used mostly foreign-based players unlike previous coaches who had a blend of local and foreign-based players.

“Our objective is to have young players. Players who are motivated, players who like their country and are honoured to represent their country. For the local players, I have my assistants, Imama (Amakapabo) who sends me videos of all the best players, which is why I am happy to have him in my staff”, Rohr said.

“Even when I don’t see a lot of the games, the chief coach Salisu Yusuf is on hand to give me important information.”

The post Rohr: Door not closed on home-based players appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

