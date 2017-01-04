Rohr roars begs NFF to pay big bonuses for Eagles

By Tony Ubani

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has advised cash-strapped Nigeria Football Federation to get ready to splash big bonuses on the Eagles in their remaining qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The coach, who exuded confidence that Nigeria would win all their remaining matches to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, said that the football house should get ready to compensate the players for their efforts.

‘’You must encourage the players with their bonus. We must progress if not, we’ll regress’’, the coach said as a matter of fact.

He had earlier dismissed fears that the Super Eagles might go the way of the Super Falcons before they can get paid for their bonuses. ‘’I do not hope so’’, he shot back to the question but noted that the team apart from bonuses were proud to play for their fatherland.

‘’We have a young team who are more interested in playing for their nation. We must encourage them. There is nothing wrong in some of the players buying tickets to honour call-ups so far as they are refunded. That also shows loyalty and patriotism. But, we must be ready to pay bonuses for the team. They are ready to win all their remaining matches and need to be paid for their hard work’’, he emphasised.

