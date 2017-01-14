Rohr rules Ighalo out if he goes to China

In a clear case of double standard, Coach Gernot Rohr has warned Watford striker, Odion Ighalo that a move to China could see him lose his spot in the Super Eagles

Rohr made this known during a chat with newsmen shortly before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, where he will work as a pundit for a French television station.

This contrasts sharply with the Rohr’s acceptance of John Obi Mikel’s move to China, a move which the coach openly sanctioned, adding that it would not jeopardize the former Chelsea’s midfielder place in the Eagles.

Ighalo has been heavily linked with a move to China in the ongoing transfer window with Shanghai Shenhua reportedly set to offer him a juicy deal

“I don’t know if Ighalo is going there or not, I don’t know. Whether he chooses to go there is his decision but we have good options for his position as a striker.

“We have the young (Victor) Osimhen who is now eligible to play (in the Bundesliga) since the first of January for Wolfsburg, and I will have a look at him”, Rohr said.

“And I will also have a look at a Nigerian-German we just discovered, I think we will have a look at him in March.”

