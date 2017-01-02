Rohr’s doing a great job—Amuneke

Former Nigeria international, Chief Emmanuel Amuneke has observed that national team coach, Gernot Rohr who has taken the Super Eagles to the top of their 2018 World Cup qualifying group “has been doing a marvellous job.”

Speaking in a chat with reporters in Owerri, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title, the Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold medallist said, “so far, he is doing a marvellous job. The coach has been using players who can help his cause and he deserves support from all.”

Amuneke said he was not surprised the Franco-German coach has been posting good results. “The coach you have today is from Germany. He is from a background that has a good football culture, where they develop their people. He is involved in the German programme, where they develop their coaches. Today he is our coach.”

Amuneke however, noted with regret that indigenous coaches were not given the desired environment and support to succeed. “It is unfortunate we do not regard our local coaches. When you don’t make provision for your people to succeed, you don’t come out to blame them. We all have a common objective, which is to qualify for the World Cup and make our team great.

“Rohr is doing a great job. I don’t even know him because I have never met him. But I think I like him for what he is doing,”Amuneke said

The post Rohr’s doing a great job—Amuneke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

