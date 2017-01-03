Rollercoaster Tycoon developer suing Atari for alleged unpaid royalties
Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 and Planet Coaster developer Frontier Developments has sued publisher Atari over allegedly unpaid royalties for the former game. The latter game has been hailed as a worthy successor to Rollercoaster Tycoon.
