Roma Rejected Arsenal’s £35 Million Bid For Kostas Manolas

The agent of Roma defender Kostas Manolas has claimed that Arsenal saw a £35million bid for him turned down in the summer.

“I cannot say where Kostas would like to play but it will be interesting to see which teams will come knocking for him,” Ioannis Evangelopoulos told Sport FM.

“Roma refused an almost €40m offer from Arsenal for Kostas in the summer. The Gunners were really interested but Roma’s demands exceeded what they were willing to pay.”

Reports suggest United are preparing to bid around £47.6million for Manolas, with Jose Mourinho scouring the market for defensive reinforcements in January.

Evangelopoulos went on to give clubs the green light to start a bidding war for Manolas in the next summer transfer window, with Chelsea also believed to be interested.

He added: ‘I think in the summer there probably will be something, if there is something. In general in the world of football as in life, it is difficult to make predictions.

‘Kostas plays well and Roma are sustaining their objectives in Serie A and Europe. Manolas is at a very good age, he’s experienced and has the characteristics we all know.

‘Kostas has the chance to play at a superior level and therefore I’ll say he won’t go to China. Football in Europe has so much more to offer than money, such as fame and recognition.’

