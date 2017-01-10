Ronaldo beats Messi, Griezmann to win FIFA best player award
Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world’s best player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich. Real Madrid and Portugal forward Ronaldo, 31, beat Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann to the prize. Ronaldo also won the Ballon d’Or in December, with both honours recognition for success in the Champions League with […]
