Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo Brilliantly Hits Back After Kroos New Year Dig At Brazil

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

German midfielder Toni Kroos caused a Twitter uproar on Sunday after he replaced the digits ‘1’ and ‘7’ in ‘2017’ with the flags of Brazil and Germany respectively in his New Year tweet, referring to Germany’s 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/m8nE0yAwsP — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 31, 2016 Refusing …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ronaldo Brilliantly Hits Back After Kroos New Year Dig At Brazil appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.