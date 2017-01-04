Ronaldo Brilliantly Hits Back After Kroos New Year Dig At Brazil

German midfielder Toni Kroos caused a Twitter uproar on Sunday after he replaced the digits ‘1’ and ‘7’ in ‘2017’ with the flags of Brazil and Germany respectively in his New Year tweet, referring to Germany’s 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/m8nE0yAwsP — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 31, 2016 Refusing …

The post Ronaldo Brilliantly Hits Back After Kroos New Year Dig At Brazil appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

