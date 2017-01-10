Ronaldo: I’m Already A Part Of Football’s History

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his growing number of accolades has cemented his spot as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Best Fifa Men’s Player award was added to the Madrid talisman’s fourth Ballon d’Or, ending a fruitful 2016 for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo ended 2016 with a UCL trophy, club world cup with Madrid and Euro 2016 trophy with Portugal.

“I have no doubt that I am already a part of football’s history,” he told FIFA’s official website.

“This has always been my major goal, since I started playing: not only to become a player, but to be a star and to constantly strive to be the best.

“And I did it: the trophies speak for themselves – both the titles, the individual awards, and the records.

“It is a source of great pride and it motivates me to keep on working the same way I have been doing so far.”

Reflecting on a glittering year with club and country, Ronaldo said: “I have said it a few times: this has probably been the best year of my career.

“Having won the trophy with the national team obviously plays a big part in it as it was a first for Portugal and this makes 2016 a very special year.

“But there is also Real Madrid winning the Champions League and then the Club World Cup to finish the year in the best possible manner.

“It was a spectacular year; a truly special one. I have no doubt that it has been my best since I have started to play football.”

