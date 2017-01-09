Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo picks FIFA best player 2016 award

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and Real Madrid forward, has won the FIFA ‘Best Player’ award for 2016.

Ronaldo won the award on the back of a fantastic year that saw Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and Portugal the EURO 2016 championship.

