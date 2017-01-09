Ronaldo picks FIFA best player 2016 award

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and Real Madrid forward, has won the FIFA ‘Best Player’ award for 2016.

Ronaldo won the award on the back of a fantastic year that saw Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and Portugal the EURO 2016 championship.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

