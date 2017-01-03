Ronaldo steps out in style with new girlfriend Rodriguez

Ballon d’or winner and Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo and his new girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were the cynosure of eyes as they strutted from a private jet to a car to their hotel in Madeira on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old footballer was seen marching from a large vehicle with tinted glass windows to their hotel in Madeira, their faces stern, eager to get inside and relax.

The brunette beauty, formally an employee of fashion house Gucci displayed her svelte figure in what is becoming a trademark casual ensemble of skinny jeans, knee-high black leather boots and a black biker jacket.

Georgina wore her raven tresses loose and kept her make-up simple letting her naturally tanned beauty make a statement on its own.

Cristiano looked typically flash in a tight black top, black skinny jean, tan boots and a denim jacket.

Georgina Rodriguez has been wearing labels like Max Mara and Balenciaga, and as one who once worked with Gucci it’s safe to say she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to style!

But the superstar footballer gave Georgina a run for her money when they were spotted out and about in Madeira, wearing a denim jacket by Dsquared2, which he teamed with a Louis Vuitton scarf.

The pair were shrouded by security guards and an entourage featuring other stylish women as they moved from a private plane to a car to the hotel.

