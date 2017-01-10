Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA’s rebranded player of the year award on Monday, beating his old rival Lionel Messi. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Messi was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona. The 31-year old Ronaldo was rewarded for a year in which he won…

