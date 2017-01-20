Rondebosch Boys’ High School Racism Shock [Audio]

Everyone knows: when you’re in high school you can do some pretty dumb shit, although that’s really no excuse for what you’re about to hear.

You see, in a piece of audio which has been flying around Rondebosch Boys’ High, a boy can be heard singing these racist lyrics as he strums a guitar:

I feel unearthly pain because I hate k*****s.

Then, two friends can be heard gasping after the boy repeats the line twice. The audio was sent to a Grade 11 WhatsApp group, and made its way in an email to John Maytham from Radio 702.

There’s then a follow up audio clip in which the boy can be heard apologising, as well as attempting to deny usage of the slur:

I am not racist guys, I am not racist bro. I don’t hate any races bra. I never say the k-word, it’s just so mean.

His laughter throughout his apology does not help his cause, however.

According to TimesLive The school’s headmaster Shaun Simpson confirmed the incident:

The boys have broken the law and the school’s code of ethics. The correct procedures will follow where they will have access to representation.

Education Department spokesman Paddy Attwell said:

The department will continue to work with all principals, teachers and learners to promote the values of mutual respect and the constitution.

Although two of the boys have withdrawn from the school, only one will face disciplinary charges as his parents said he must deal with the consequences.

Here’s John Maytham’s interview with Simpson about the incident, where he plays edited versions of the audio clips:

Damn, son. That is not cool.

[source:timeslive&702]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

