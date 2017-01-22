Rooney becomes Man U’s all time top scorer after Red Devils draw with Stoke
Wayne Rooney overhauled Bobby Charlton on Saturday to become Manchester United’s record scorer, coming off the bench to net his landmark 250th goal in stoppage time at Stoke to clinch a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. The Potters led courtesy of an own goal by Juan Mata. “(Charlton) came and congratulated me in the dressing room …
