Rooney becomes Man U’s all time top scorer after Red Devils draw with Stoke

Wayne Rooney overhauled Bobby Charlton on Saturday to become Manchester United’s record scorer, coming off the bench to net his landmark 250th goal in stoppage time at Stoke to clinch a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. The Potters led courtesy of an own goal by Juan Mata. “(Charlton) came and congratulated me in the dressing room …

The post Rooney becomes Man U’s all time top scorer after Red Devils draw with Stoke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

