Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rooney becomes Manchester United’s new record goalscorer

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring the equalising goal for 1-1 and his 250th goal for Manchester United making him the club's all-time record scorer during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Manchester United at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on January 21, 2017. Lindsey PARNABY / AFP

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring the equalising goal for 1-1 and his 250th goal for Manchester United making him the club's all-time record scorer during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Manchester United at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on January 21, 2017.<br />Lindsey PARNABY / AFP

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s record goalscorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw away to Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rooney equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break fellow England great Bobby Charlton’s United record of 249 goals.

The 31-year-old forward, making his 546th United appearance, surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Charlton’s record in style when he bent a free-kick into the top corner of the net at the Britannia Stadium.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.