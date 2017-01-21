Rooney becomes Manchester United’s new record goalscorer

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s record goalscorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw away to Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Rooney equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break fellow England great Bobby Charlton’s United record of 249 goals.

The 31-year-old forward, making his 546th United appearance, surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Charlton’s record in style when he bent a free-kick into the top corner of the net at the Britannia Stadium.

