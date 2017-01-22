Rooney breaks Man Utd scoring record with injury-time equaliser

Wayne Rooney on Saturday became Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke City. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that substitute Rooney curled in from the left-hand corner of the penalty box for his 250th United goal, one more than Sir Bobby Charlton. Stoke…

The post Rooney breaks Man Utd scoring record with injury-time equaliser appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

