Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rooney breaks Man Utd scoring record with injury-time equaliser

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Wayne Rooney on Saturday became Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke City. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that substitute Rooney curled in from the left-hand corner of the penalty box for his 250th United goal, one more than Sir Bobby Charlton. Stoke…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rooney breaks Man Utd scoring record with injury-time equaliser appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.