Rooney breaks Man Utd scoring record

Wayne Rooney on Saturday became Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke City. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that substitute Rooney curled in from the left-hand corner of the penalty box for his 250th United goal, one more than Sir Bobby Charlton. Stoke looked set for a third straight Premier League win, clinging to a lead given to them when Juan Mata poked Erik Pieters’ cross into his own net in the 18th minute.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

