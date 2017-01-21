Rooney delighted with all-time goal scorer record
Wayne Rooney on Saturday expressed delight at becoming Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rooney on Saturday became Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke City. Substitute, Rooney curled the ball from the left-hand corner of the penalty box for his 250th Red Devils goal, one more than Sir Bobby Charlton.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG