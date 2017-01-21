Rooney delighted with all-time goal scorer record

Wayne Rooney on Saturday expressed delight at becoming Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rooney on Saturday became Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer with a sensational stoppage-time free-kick that rescued a point at Stoke City. Substitute, Rooney curled the ball from the left-hand corner of the penalty box for his 250th Red Devils goal, one more than Sir Bobby Charlton.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

