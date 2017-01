Rooney equals Charlton’s all-time scoring record

Wayne Rooney has equalled Bobby Charlton’s record and become the joint-leading goalscorer in Manchester United’s history.

The 31-year-old drew level with Charlton when he prodded home Juan Mata’s cross from close range in the seventh minute of the FA Cup encounter with Reading on Saturday which Man U won 4-0

Both now have 249 goals for the club, although the England captain’s total came in 543 appearances, while Charlton took 758 games to reach that number before leaving Old Trafford in 1973.

It has been a difficult season for Rooney – he has had to overcome losing his place in the starting XI at both club and international level, while he was also criticised for being pictured allegedly drunk while on international duty.

Rooney equalled the milestone after becoming United’s top European goalscorer in November when he passed Ruud van Nistelrooy to reach 39 continental strikes after netting against Feyenoord.

The forward joined United from Everton in 2004 for a reported fee of £25.6million and famously scored a hat-trick on his debut in a 6-2 Champions League win against Fenerbahce.

Rooney has twice hit his career-best tally of 34 goals in a season, in 2009-10 and 2011-12, while he has made it to double figures in all of his campaigns with the club.

The post Rooney equals Charlton’s all-time scoring record appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

