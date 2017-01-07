Rooney equals Charlton’s Man United scoring record

England captain, Wayne Rooney, has moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The 31-year-old’s FA Cup strike against Reading on Saturday took him to 249 in 543 games, reaching the landmark 215 matches and four seasons quicker than Charlton, the BBC reports.

The record had stood since 1973 but Rooney now seems certain to beat it.

In 2015, Rooney surpassed World Cup winner Charlton’s England scoring record of 49 goals and has since taken his tally to 53.

The United landmark comes during a season in which the he has been left out of the starting line-up for both club and country, his record-equalling goal being just his fourth of the campaign.

