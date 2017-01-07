Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rooney Equals Man Utd Scoring Record In FA Cup Win Over Reading

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

English forward Wayne Rooney has equalled Bobby Charlton‘s record as Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer. The Red Devils skipper scored his 249th United goal to put Jose Mourinho‘s side 1-0 up against Reading at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial was impressive in the build up, going past Chris Guner, before finding Juan Mata who put the cross …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rooney Equals Man Utd Scoring Record In FA Cup Win Over Reading appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.