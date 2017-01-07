Rooney Equals Man Utd Scoring Record In FA Cup Win Over Reading

English forward Wayne Rooney has equalled Bobby Charlton‘s record as Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer. The Red Devils skipper scored his 249th United goal to put Jose Mourinho‘s side 1-0 up against Reading at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial was impressive in the build up, going past Chris Guner, before finding Juan Mata who put the cross …

The post Rooney Equals Man Utd Scoring Record In FA Cup Win Over Reading appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

