Rooney Equals Man Utd Scoring Record In FA Cup Win Over Reading
English forward Wayne Rooney has equalled Bobby Charlton‘s record as Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer. The Red Devils skipper scored his 249th United goal to put Jose Mourinho‘s side 1-0 up against Reading at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial was impressive in the build up, going past Chris Guner, before finding Juan Mata who put the cross …
