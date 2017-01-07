Rooney levels Man United scoring record – ESPN

Pages Navigation Menu

Rooney levels Man United scoring record
While the fresh-faced Wayne Rooney may be a thing of the past, Rio Ferdinand feels he still has plenty to offer Man United. Wayne Rooney has levelled Sir Bobby Charlton's goal scoring record for Manchester United — having already broken his haul for …
Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United all time top goalscorer with Sir Bobby CharltonManchester Evening News
Wayne Rooney equals Manchester United scoring recordGoal.com

