Rooney’s Best Day Is Yet To Come – Mourinho

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said Wayne Rooney’s best day at Manchester United will not come until he becomes the club’s all-time leading goalscorer The 31-year-old opened the scoring in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading to move level with Bobby Charlton on 249 goals for the 20-time English champions. Rooney said he…

