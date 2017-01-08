Rooney’s Best Day Is Yet To Come – Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said Wayne Rooney’s best day at Manchester United will not come until he becomes the club’s all-time leading goalscorer The 31-year-old opened the scoring in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup win over Reading to move level with Bobby Charlton on 249 goals for the 20-time English champions. Rooney said he…
