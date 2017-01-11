Pages Navigation Menu

Rory McIlroy Films Encounter With Massive Lion On Safari In South Africa [Video]

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

In case you didn’t know, golfer Rory McIlroy is here on our shores to take part in the BMW SA Open which starts tomorrow.

Quite the coup to convince him to take part in the event, and we have Ernie Els to thank for this one.

Back in 2014 the Big Easy played in the Irish Open, hosted by McIlroy’s foundation, making Rory promise he would return the favour in 2017.

Looking for some relaxing downtime before the tournament begins, Rory headed to Londolozi and was treated to a pretty epic sighting of a male lion.

Check it:

Let’s see how it affects his game this week.

