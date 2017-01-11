Rose Returns To Knicks After Unexplained Absence

Derrick Rose has offered family issue involving his mother as reason for missing the Knicks game against the Pelicans on Monday.

The Point Guard left New York shortly after shootaround for his hometown of Chicago on Monday without informing anyone at the club or taking permission.

He returned to New York on Tuesday and has since apologised for his unexplained absence to the president Phil Jackson, GM Steve Mills and his teammates.

“It had nothing to do with the team or basketball,” Rose said after returning to the Knicks on Tuesday. “That’s the first time I ever felt like that emotionally and I had to be with my family.”

“I didn’t want any distractions to the team, especially what we have going on right now and I apologized to them, just letting them know it will never happen again,” said Rose, who was fined an undisclosed amount for his absence. “This wasn’t me. This never happened to me before and I explained that to the team and the front office.”

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said the organization accepted Rose’s account of the absence.

“His explanation with the family is totally understandable,” the coach said.

Added Rose: “I just had to get to my family. I talked to [the Knicks] afterwards. Everybody’s on the same page now. They understood right away after I explained myself to them.”

The post Rose Returns To Knicks After Unexplained Absence appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

