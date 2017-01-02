Rotimi Akeredolu: ‘New thinking, new actions coming in 2017,’ Ondo Gov-elect tells civil servants

Akeredolu said civil servants and politicians in the state should be ready to make sacrifices as his govt works to make the state great again.

Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, January 1, gave the state civil servants and politicians a heads up on what is expected of them when he assumes power.

He said they should be ready to make sacrifices as his administration would work to make the state great again.

He stated this in his New Year message released by his media aide, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi.

Akeredolu promised to serve the people of Ondo to the best of his ability, adding that the new year will mark the beginning of new thinking and new actions in the state.

"We cannot be doing something the same way and expect a different result," he said.

He urged the people to back him as he puts in place a culture of integrity in public service, noting that the state has "stupendous natural endowments and abundant human resources waiting to be harnessed for the good of the state by selfless leadership."

ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about Rotimi Akeredolu

The Governor-elect, who emerged from the All Progressives Congress (APC), hailed President Muhammadu Buhari‘s anti-corruption war, saying with such widespread clampdown on corruption in Nigeria, "there is no more hiding place for corrupt practices in the country and particularly in Ondo State."

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

