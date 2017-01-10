Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rough Play Corp member announces gay status on IG – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rough Play Corp member announces gay status on IG
Pulse Nigeria
A young gay member has announced to all and sundry that he is a proud, sexy black gay. Published: 1 minute ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. search. Image. Gay corp member instagram. Gay corp member instagram. Gay corp member misspetite. Gay corp …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.