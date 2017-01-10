Rough Play: Corp member announces gay status on IG

A young gay member has announced to all and sundry that he is a proud, sexy black gay.

In a country where the law punishes homosexuality with 14 years imprisonment , a corp member has declared his gay status on social media.

The young man with his name as @sammyking on Instagram, has not only admitted to being gay but has shared posts that suggest the same.

His bio on Instagram reads, "I’m so interesting… Proudly African, Sexy Black Gay."

Seeing as young men in Nigeria who have been stereotyped for being a little feminine and dressed differently, have been treated, we can only wonder what will become of this young man in a country that is mostly hostile to gays.

