Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rowdy session over defection of PDP senator to APC – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rowdy session over defection of PDP senator to APC
The Nation Newspaper
The defection of the senator representing Akwa Ibom South, Senator Nelson Effiong, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) threw the Senate into a rowdy session on Thursday. Senator Effiong who announced his …
Another PDP Senator, Effiong dumps party for APCVanguard
Sen. Effiong defects to APCNews Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
PDP lawmaker Effiong defects to APCTV360
Premium Times –Guardian –NAIJ.COM –News24 Nigeria
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.